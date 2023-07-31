Sony’s WH-CH720N ANC Headphones deliver 35-hour battery and multipoint Bluetooth at $128

If some of those more flagship-caliber ANC headphones are still just a bit too expensive, the Sony WH-CH720N Headphones should fit the bill for something a bit more affordable. Courtesy of Amazon, the savings today are offering only the second discount to date on the new over-ear headphones at $128 shipped in both black and white styles. Down from $150, you’re looking at 15% in savings alongside a match of the all-time low. We break down what’s to love about these ANC headphones with multipoint Bluetooth and 35-hour battery life below the fold.

Sony’s WH-CH720N Headphones might not have the reputation as the XM5s or a name that rolls off the tongue like the brand’s more flagship listening experience, but it does bring many of the same signature features to a more affordable price tag. The over-ears rock onboard active noise cancellation that’s powered by Sony’s Integrated Processor V1 and backed by an ambient sound mode. There’s also 35-hour battery life to go alongside built-in Alexa and multipoint Bluetooth connectivity. And of course, all of that is made better by the price cut down to $128.

As far as the latest from Sony, right now it is all about the Sony XM5 earbuds. These new flagship releases just hit the scene last week on Monday and arrive as easily my favorite buds of the year, not to spoil too much from our hands-on review. With some serious attention to detail with sound quality and improved ANC, these come with all of the other comforts you’d expect like 360-degree audio, multipoint Bluetooth, and even a smaller design than previous iterations.

More on the Sony WH-CH720N Headphones:

Turn down the world’s noise with the long-lasting noise cancellation performance. Featuring Dual Noise Sensor technology and an Integrated Processor V1, the WH-CH720N allows you to fully immerse yourself in music without any distractions. Ergonomically designed to be lightweight, comfortable, and with up to 35 hours of battery life, you’ll almost forget you’re wearing it.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!