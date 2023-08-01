Eve’s latest HomeKit Light Switch with Thread drops to new $37.50 low (Reg. $50)

Amazon is now offering the Eve HomeKit Light Switch with Thread for $37.46 shipped. Normally fetching $50, you’re now looking at a 25% price cut and a new all-time low. This clocks in at $2.50 under previous mentions, as well. Making it more affordable to automate overhead lighting versus having to swap every individual bulb, this Eve Light Switch installs right into the wall. That lets it control the lighting setup you already have, relying on Bluetooth or Thread in order to also ditch any need for an extra hub. It connects in with HomeKit, amongst other smart home platforms and lets you turn the lights on or off with your voice, or by leveraging automations.

As far as alternatives go, there are hardly any other models on the market that use Thread. Although TP-Link did just launch its very first Matter offering that ditches the more recent connectivity in favor of relying on the tried and true Wi-Fi support. It’ll still connect to Siri, Alexa, and Assistant, just by piggybacking off your router instead of a direct connection – all at a more affordable $25 price tag.

While you’ll find plenty of other smart home offers now live in our guide, the savings today are really just about one notable offer. Earlier in the year, we saw the debut of the new Level Lock+ which makes a name or itself by being one of the first models on the market that sports Apple Home Keys support. That only makes its first-ever discount down to $284 even more compelling, offering some notable savings from the usual $329 price tag.

Eve Light Switch features:

Eve Light Switch requires iPhone or iPad with the latest version of iOS/iPadOS. Transform your existing lights into a smart lighting system, and turn them on or off via app, Siri, or the light switch itself. Store schedules on Eve Light Switch that put your lights on autopilot, turning them on or off independently of your iPhone and home network. Set scenes to simultaneously control other Apple HomeKit-enabled accessories from home or on the go – thanks to HomePod, HomePod mini, or Apple TV as your home hub.

