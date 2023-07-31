Anker’s PowerCore 24K power bank with 140W USB-C now down to $100 (Save 33%)

Just before the new Anker Prime power banks are slated to go up for pre-order later on in the week, Amazon today is now offering the best discount ever on the existing flagship portable charger from the brand. The Anker PowerCore 24K now sells for $99.99 shipped following a rare discount that takes 33% off. It has been trending at $160 as of late, but the discount today does land from the original $150 MSRP. In any case, today’s offer is one of the first times this year we’ve seen it sell for this price, which is $20 under previous mentions. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for some additional info and then head below to see how it stacks up to some of Anker’s upcoming releases.

Having just hit the scene late last fall, Anker’s new portable battery quickly won over our hearts at 9to5Toys, as well as our readers too. It arrives as the brand’s most capable solution yet with a 140W USB-C PD output, which lets it effortlessly refuel an M1 Pro MacBook, as well as iPhones, iPads, and more without breaking a sweat. There’s also a built-in display for monitoring charging stats in real time. Once again, be sure to get the full story in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

The PowerCore 24K Power Bank arrives as something as a blueprint for Anker’s all-new lineup of chargers that I got a hands-on look at earlier in the summer. Ditching the GaN moniker from the naming scheme but still delivering the Gallium nitride tech, the new Anker Prime lineup should be hitting the scene in the coming days complete with some unique designs inspired by the power bank above. Alongside just coming in different form-factors, the three new additions to the lineup also pair with companion charging docks that make it a breeze to actually begin refueling.

All of Anker’s other latest price cuts are now headlined by the brand’s fresh lineup of MagSafe power banks. Delivering some more mobile-first ways to refuel your everyday carry, the savings start from $22 and cover several form-factors that are all trending at the best prices of the year.

Anker PowerCore 24K Power Bank features:

Equipped with the latest Power Delivery 3.1 and bi-directional technology to quickly recharge the portable charger or get a 140W ultra-powerful charge. Featuring a 24,000mAh battery capacity and 2× longer-lasting battery life, juice up an iPhone 13 almost 5 times or a 2021 iPad Pro 12.9″ 1.3 times. Easy-to-read digital display shows the output and input power and estimated time for the portable charger to fully recharge.

