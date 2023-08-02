Crocs Never on Sale Event offers 25% off rarely discounted items: Clogs, sandals, more

The Crocs Never on Sale Event offers 25% off rarely discounted items. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. During this sale you can score deals on clogs, sneakers, sandals, accessories, and more with pricing starting at $4. A highlight from this sale is the Classic Yukon Vista II Clogs that are currently marked down to $45. For comparison, these clogs were originally priced at $60. This style is available in two color options and were designed to take you from the trail to your work environment in a flash. The adjustable strap allows for a perfect fit and the shoe is buoyant as well. Looking for more deals? Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

