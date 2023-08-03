Today’s Android game and app deals: Escapists 1 and 2, Through the Ages, Sheltered, more

This afternoon’s roundup of the best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play is now waiting for you down below. Just be sure to also scope out this rare deal on Google’s new 2nd Gen Pixel Stand charger for your Pixel 7/Pro at $71 while you’re at it. Today’s highlight Android offers include titles like The Escapists 1 and 2, Through the Ages, Galaxy Trucker, A Good Snowman, SpongeBob SquarePants, Cosmic Express, Sheltered, and much more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s Android game and app deals. 

The Escapists 2 features:

The Escapists 2 is a hilariously thrilling, sandbox strategy experience that issues the not-so-simple challenge of escaping from prison. Create your own con with hundreds of customisation options, go it alone or conspire with up to 3 of your friends to create the ultimate escape with local multiplayer!

