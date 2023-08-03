Today’s Android game and app deals: Escapists 1 and 2, Through the Ages, Sheltered, more

This afternoon’s roundup of the best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play is now waiting for you down below. Just be sure to also scope out this rare deal on Google’s new 2nd Gen Pixel Stand charger for your Pixel 7/Pro at $71 while you’re at it. Today’s highlight Android offers include titles like The Escapists 1 and 2, Through the Ages, Galaxy Trucker, A Good Snowman, SpongeBob SquarePants, Cosmic Express, Sheltered, and much more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s Android game and app deals.

Best Android apps and games on sale

More Android game and app deals still live

The Escapists 2 features:

The Escapists 2 is a hilariously thrilling, sandbox strategy experience that issues the not-so-simple challenge of escaping from prison. Create your own con with hundreds of customisation options, go it alone or conspire with up to 3 of your friends to create the ultimate escape with local multiplayer!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!