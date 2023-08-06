New all-time low drops Google’s latest Pixel 7a down to $444 (Reg. $499)

The best price ever is hear on Google Pixel 7a. The unlocked Android smartphone is dropping to $444 shipped at Amazon across all three styles of the 128GB handset. Normally fetching $499, today’s offer amounts to $55 in savings while marking one of the first actual cash discounts to date. It’s also a new all-time low, beating our previous Prime Day mention by an extra $5. Google’s new Pixel 7a arrives as the latest version of the brand’s attempt to repackage last year’s phones into a more affordable device. We also just reviewed the device over at 9to5Google, where we walked away quite impressed.

This time around, we’ve found that the Pixel 7a makes no compromises even with the more affordable price tag, delivering a 6.1-inch 1080p display backed by a 90Hz refresh rate. All of the usual Pixel niceties are making the cut, with the Tensor G2 chip powering the experience. There’s an upgraded 64 MP camera that comes backed by a 13 MP ultrawide companion, as well as a 4,385mAh battery to round out the package.

With that $55 in savings, might we suggest picking up a case for your new handset? Spigen makes some of our favorite covers here at 9to5, and like clockwork the brand is back with a series of new releases to complement the Pixel 7a. They’re some of the more robust offerings on the market, wrapping your handset in some slim protection or just showing off the look of your device with a clear design that still defends a bit against scratches and the like. Go check out the new collection over on Spigen’s Amazon storefront.

Also seeing a chance to save right now, the very first discounts have gone live on Google’s all-new Pixel Tablet. The just-released addition to the brand’s stable normally sells for $499 after just launching earlier in the summer, and now it is dropping down in price to new all-time lows starting at $439.

Google Pixel 7a features:

Google Pixel 7a is fast and efficient, with 8 GB of RAM, an amazing camera, and features rated highest in security. Pixel’s fast-charging all-day battery can last over 24 hours, or up to 72 hours when you turn on Extreme Battery Saver; it also charges wirelessly. With the Pixel Camera and Google Tensor G2’s advanced image processing, it’s easy to take great pictures in low light, fix blurry images, and remove distractions with a few taps in Google Photos

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!