Clarks Summer Clearance Event takes an extra 40% off dress shoes, sandals, more

Ali Smith -
40% off from $3
a pair of boots on a leather surface

Clarks Summer Clearance Event takes an extra 40% off when you apply promo code EXTRA40 at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Colehill Easy Off White Shoes for men that are currently marked down to $42 and originally sold for $100. It’s available in six color options and the slip-on design makes it a great style for easily heading out the door. The insole is cushioned to promote comfort and the material is highly breathable. This style is also lightweight and the mixed materials are a great transition for fall weather. Score even more deals by heading below and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

