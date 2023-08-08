Eddie Bauer End of Summer Sale takes up to 50% off sitewide + extra 60% off clearance

Eddie Bauer is currently having its End of Summer Sale with up to 50% off hundreds of styles. Prices are as marked. Plus, save an extra 60% off all clearance styles with code AUGUST60 at checkout. A standout from this sale is the Horizon Guide 10-Inch Chino Shorts for men that’s currently marked down to $42 and originally sold for $70. These shorts are a best-selling style from Eddie Bauer and you can choose from six versatile color options. The material offers UPF 50 sun protection, it’s stretch-infused, and the finish is water-repellent. With over 700 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.5/5 stars from Eddie Bauer customers. Looking for more deals? Be sure to check out the rest of our top picks below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

