Google’s official Pixel 7 Pro case lands at new $20 all-time low (Save 33%)

Amazon is now offering Google’s official Pixel 7 Pro Case for $19.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $30, you’re now looking at not just one of the first discounts, but a new all-time low. It’s 33% off and landing as only the third notable offer at $2 under the previous June price cut. Wrapping your Pixel 7 Pro in a slightly transparent polycarbonate, this official case can defend against scratches and drops alike. Alongside all of the added protective benefits of the case, Google also employs a build crafted from over 30% recycled materials. It’s a trend we’ve been seeing more and more from smartphone manufacturers, and a refreshing adjustment for these official covers. We took a hands-on look at how everything stacks up in a recent review, too.

For something a bit more affordable that trades in the official Google seal of approval for something a bit more unique, go check out the Spigen Liquid Air case. It employs a textured pattern on the back for some added grip and sports a more affordable $15 price tag, though you can swing by the product page for a full breakdown on what to expect, too. This is still one of the covers that I love daily driving year after year, especially with how affordable the going rate is compared to some of the other more premium cases out there.

Speaking of Google’s handsets, both of the brand’s latest debuts are on sale right now. Kicking off the lineup is the Pixel 7 Pro and its Tensor G2 chip, which fall down to $699 thanks to a $200 price cut. And if you’re not as keen on the flagship features, the Pixel 7 delivers a more affordable take on Google’s smartphone with a discount to $449.

Pixel 7 Pro Case features:

The Pixel 7 Pro Case beautifully protects your phone from scratches and drops. Brings out your phone’s design while adding design of its own, with colors and metallic highlights to complement your Pixel. Thoughtfully crafted with over 30% recycled materials and built to last. The Pixel 7 Pro Case is compatible with wireless charging

