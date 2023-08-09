Google’s new first-party Pixel Fold cases come in three styles with first discounts from $48

Amazon is now offering the very first chance to save on the all-new Google Pixel Fold Case. This first-party offering comes in one of three different styles, all of which are now on sale from $48.64 shipped. Normally fetching $60, today’s offer lands with $12 in savings and a new all-time low in tow. Arriving as proof that foldable phone cases can actually be good – at least if our hands-on review is to be believed – these official Google Pixel Fold cases arrive with a grippy, two-piece form-factor. Covering both halves of your foldable, the shock-absorbent case is made of a soft silicone that comes in hazel, bay blue, and porcelain white designs. So if you’re one of the few who have brought home Google’s first foray into the world of foldables and want some first-party protection to go with it, saving some cash is finally possible. Head below for more.

Those who don’t want to pay the Google tax to score a first-party case can also save right now on the OtterBox Thin Flex Pixel Fold cases. These land at Amazon lows courtesy of 20% price cuts that offer some extra protection at $47.96 in two different styles. Available in blue and black color schemes that lack the fun naming conventions as Google’s offerings above, these sport much of the same two-piece design with OtterBox’s signature protection in tow.

As far as the latest foldables are concerned, today Samsung launched a pair of new handsets. We’re already seeing some chances to save, just as you’d expect from 9to5Toys, as you can now save as much as $400 on unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 devices. Combining cash discounts on elevated storage capacities with bundled gift cards, these pre-order sales offer a chance to land one of the all-new foldables for less. And best of all? There’s no trade-ins required.

Pixel Fold Case features:

The shock-absorbent Pixel Fold Case has raised edges and extra coverage around critical areas, like the hinge and camera bar, to safeguard your phone from drops. The unique two-piece design protects your foldable phone while making it easy to use, both open and closed. Its slim profile and soft silicone put comfort in the palm of your hand. Available in a variety of sophisticated colors to match your style. The phone case is built to last, with a microfiber lining and stain-resistant silicone to protect from the inside out

