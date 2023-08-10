Backcountry’s Semi-Annual Sale kicks off with up to 60% off Patagonia, Columbia, more

The Backcountry Semi-Annual Sale is live and offering up to 60% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. During this sale you can score deals on top brands including Patagonia, Columbia, Outdoor Research, The North Face, Helly Hansen, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Patagonia Black Hole 40L Duffle Bag that’s currently marked down to $111 and originally sold for $159. This duffle is great for your fall travel plans with a spacious interior that’s highly packable for hiking. The exterior is also water-resistant and it has removable shoulder straps as well. Rated 4/5 stars from Backcountry customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Helly Hansen Verglas Hoodie $43 (Orig. $85)
- Patagonia Black Hole 40L Duffle Bag $111 (Orig. $159)
- Patagonia R1 TechFace Fleece Jacket $118 (Orig. $169)
- Patagonia Quandary Shorts $51 (Orig. $79)
- Columbia Backcast III 8-Inch Shorts $23 (Orig. $38)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Outdoor Research Echo Printed Hoodie $47 (Orig. $79)
- Columbia Newton Ridge Hiking Boots $70 (Orig. $100)
- Patagonia Outdoor Everyday Shorts $53 (Orig. $75)
- Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Vest $107 (Orig. $189)
- Patagonia Micro D 1/4-Zip Fleece Pullover $41 (Orig. $69)
- …and even more deals…
