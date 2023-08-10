Backcountry’s Semi-Annual Sale kicks off with up to 60% off Patagonia, Columbia, more

The Backcountry Semi-Annual Sale is live and offering up to 60% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. During this sale you can score deals on top brands including Patagonia, Columbia, Outdoor Research, The North Face, Helly Hansen, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Patagonia Black Hole 40L Duffle Bag that’s currently marked down to $111 and originally sold for $159. This duffle is great for your fall travel plans with a spacious interior that’s highly packable for hiking. The exterior is also water-resistant and it has removable shoulder straps as well. Rated 4/5 stars from Backcountry customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

