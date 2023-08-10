Upgrade to UGREEN’s USB-C GaN chargers from $12 before iPhone 15 ships next month

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Nexode 20W USB-C Charger for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Dropping down to a new all-time low, today’s offer clocks in with 40% in savings from its usual $20 going rate. This is also $1 under our previous mention, as well. As one of the most affordable USB-C chargers of this caliber on the market from a trusted brand, this UGREEN Nexode wall adapter sports a single port design. It can dish out 20W of power to a connected iPhone or Android smartphone from its GaN circuitry, which explains its pint-sized build. Despite having a folding AC prong form-factor, this will still fit in the palm of your hand with a compact build that won’t take up much room in your everyday carry. Head below for more.

Carrying the savings over to a more capable solution, UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is now also offering its new 45W Nexode GaN USB-C Mini Charger for $25.99. Normally fetching $40, today’s offer is delivering the second-best price yet at within $2 of the low. It packs much of the same GaN tech as you’ll find above, just with a 2-port USB-C interface. The compact form-factor can still handle refueling all of your Apple or Android kit with an ideal feature set for everything from MacBooks and tablets to the latest smartphones and more. It has a folding plug design to keep the bulk down in your travel setup, too. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Over on the Anker front, since we’re talking about everyday carry upgrades we also have to mention that the company also just launched a new collection of Prime power banks. These new offerings sport GaN USB-C technology to go alongside ample battery capacities, as well as a companion magnetic docking station that makes refueling a breeze. They’re joined by some new Anker Prime USB-C wall chargers, too, all of which is on sale and starting at $60 or less right now thanks to some launch discounts.

UGREEN 20W Nexode Charger features:

UGREEN 20W USB C charger supports PD 3.0, QC 4.0, PPS and other fast charging protocols, which can charge your iPhone 14 Pro Max 0-45% within 30 minutes, or charge your iPad Air 4 Charge to 50% within an hour, also supports Samsung super fast charge. The GaN chipset makes the power adapter smaller than a standard 20W iPhone charger. The charger operates at higher efficiency but put out significantly less heat in a compact package.

