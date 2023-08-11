Apple’s recently-refreshed HomePod 2 sees rare refurb discount to $250 (Save $49)

Ending the work week today, we have a rare chance to save on Apple’s latest HomePod 2. Marked down courtesy of eBay’s certified refurbished program to $249.95 shipped, the savings today apply from the usual $299 price tag. It’s marking one of the first chances to save period on the recently-refreshed Siri smart speaker, saving you $49 while matching the all-time low. Get the full scoop in our launch coverage on what today’s discount delivers, or just head below as we break everything down.

Apple’s new HomePod 2 delivers much of the same hi-fi listening as before, just with a refreshed build to go alongside the second-generation status. There’s still Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos support to complement the beamforming sound and room sensing tech that automatically tunes drivers to your surroundings. New this time around is onboard Thread and Matter support to complement all of Siri’s smart home prowess, as well as a U1 chip for quick music handoff. Apple has built a temperature and humidity sensor into the speaker, all of which is powered by a new S7 chip that results in better sounding audio than the original model.

Apple’s HomePod mini on the other hand arrives in one of five fun colorways at a more affordable price point. It’ll deliver all of the expected hands-free Siri access as with the all-new smart speaker on sale above, just in a more compact build that won’t serenade your home on quite the same level. We’re still tracking some certified refurbished models at $70 each. If you’re wondering whether just going with the flagship model above is the right call or not, we previously broke down the differences between not only the HomePod 2 and its mini counterpart, but also the original model that started it all.

Both the new HomePod 2 and HomePod mini above come backed by 1-year warranties alongside added assurance from a full refund guarantee to including accessories and more. In the past, we’ve also taken a hands-on look at the experience of buying from the eBay Certified Refurbished Program. So if you’re considering going with the lead deal, it’s worth pointing out just how notable the savings are paired with the value of what you get. Our coverage details what to expect and is worth a closer look if you’re still on the fence, especially when it comes to Apple gear.

The weekend’s best discounts are all up for grabs then in our Apple guide.

HomePod 2 features:

The HomePod is also packed with Siri and a host of smart features. Providing you with more than just voice control over music, Siri and the HomePod can set reminders, send messages, control smart devices, and even set up automated responses based on sound, temperature, and humidity. More than just a speaker, the HomePod can easily become the centerpiece of your smart home.

