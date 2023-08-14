Score the Xbox Series X Forza Horizon 5 Bundle in new condition down at $520 today

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $560 $520
Xbox Series X bundle

Joining the ongoing $50 price drop on the PlayStation 5 disc version (more details here), Woot is also offering some savings on a flagship home console with the Xbox Series X Forza Horizon 5 Bundle down at $519.99 shipped. Regularly $560 and currently fetching as much directly from Microsoft, this is the lowest price we can find right now. Amazon sellers are charging $535 at the moment on the Forza bundle and $490 on the standard package for comparison. We have seen this model go for less in very limited Dell offers this year that sell out quite quickly, but if you’re in the market for a new Series X it is still a solid option. You can score the standard issue, Series X without the added game at $479.99 via Dell as well, which is $20 off the going rate.  Head below for more details.

The Woot Series X bundle unit is a brand new one with everything you would normally get in the box included – the Xbox Wireless Controller, power cord, and high speed HDMI cable. This bundle, as the name suggests, also includes a digital copy of Forza Horizon 5 and the Horizon 5 Hot Wheels expansion to deliver a solid $40 in savings. 

Then check out this ongoing price drop on Numskull’s unique Xbox locker and headphone stands before you dive into the latest in the world of Xbox down below:

Xbox Series X Forza Horizon 5 Bundle features:

Explore the vibrant and ever-evolving open world landscapes of Mexico in the world’s greatest cars. The fastest, most powerful Xbox ever. Explore rich new worlds with 12 teraflops of raw graphic processing power, DirectX ray tracing, a custom SSD, and 4K gaming. Fully loaded with Forza Horizon 5, add-ons include: Rally Adventure expansion, Hot Wheels expansion, Welcome Pack, VIP Membership, Car Pass. Make the most of every gaming minute with Quick Resume, lightning-fast load times, and gameplay of up to 120 FPS – all powered by Xbox Velocity Architecture. Enjoy thousands of games from four generations of Xbox, with hundreds of optimized titles that look and play better than ever.

