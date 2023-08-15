Pelican’s new metal aramid fiber RFID-blocking MagSafe wallet sees first deal at $64 (Reg. $80)

Most MagSafe wallets out there fall into the more casual, slim line variants that are designed to hold a few cards. But some folks need a more rugged and versatile solution than that, and that’s where the new Pelican Shield MagSafe RFID Blocking Wallet comes in. Taking on a far more rugged pouch-style form-factor, the new release just hit Amazon at $80 and is now seeing its first price drop. After clipping the on-page coupon, the official Case-Mate Amazon storefront will sell you one for $63.99 shipped. That’s certainly not a particularly affordable solution, but this one is made to take a beating, with an aluminum RFID-blocking build and an aramid fiber design held together by screws in all four corners. Alongside the military-grade drop protection, it is ready to connect to MagSafe-compatible devices while providing enough space for five cards, cash, and some smaller accessories, receipts, and more. Head below for additional details.

While not quite as high-tech, the previous-generation Pelican MagSafe wallet does deliver a somewhat similar experience for less. You can land one for under $40 on Amazon after you clip the on-page coupon right now. This provides a similar capacity, with a slightly different design, eschewing the metal RFID protection and aramid fibers for a more traditional hardshell treatment.

Another particularly rugged option that delivers a more slimline approach is the ROKFORM model we took a hands-on look at earlier this year – it is built-like a sleek black tank and is certainly worth a look for anyone who wants something made of solid metal.

But if a nice Apple leather model will work better, both the OG model and the newer Find My variant are seeing some price drops right now from $27 Prime shipped. This new silicone elago model at $17 might be worth considering as well.

Pelican Shield MagSafe RFID Blocking Wallet features:

Wallets For All Occasions: Protective and versatile modern wallet for that seamlessly fits into your pocket for day-to-day use, vacations, and work

RFID-Blocking Data Protection: This MagSafe wallet is equipped with an aluminum RFID-blocking plate, which ensures card security and avoids demagnetizing; It holds at least 5 credit/debit cards, IDs, business cards, cash, coins, and more; Additionally this MagSafe phone wallet safely holds everything in place while also staying comfortable in your hands

Water Resistant: It is made from heavy-duty hard shell kevlar material and offers military-grade drop protection, sturdiness, and durability for long-term use; Built Pelican tough, this MagSafe Compatible Wallet has been designed to provide long-lasting support for your credit cards and cash

MagSafe Compatible: This magnetic snap-on wallet only works with MagSafe-compatible devices (iPhone 12 and later) or a case with a MagSafe Conversion Kit (sold separately)

