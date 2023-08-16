CASETiFY taps Chainsaw Man for latest collab with new iPhone 14 cases and Pochita AirPods Pro cover

We’re back today with a look at yet another CASETiFY collaboration. Keeping the train rolling for teaming up with some iconic anime brands, the company is now returning for August to deliver a collection of Chainsaw Man iPhone 14 cases, AirPods covers, and other themed gear for your Apple setup featuring Denji, Makima, Aki, Power, and even Pochita.

CASETiFY Chainsaw Man iPhone 14 case collection coming soon!

CASETiFY has really been on a roll this summer, and before the season comes to an end, the company has one more eye-catching collaboration on the way. Tapping into the ultra-popular series Chainsaw Man, you’ll soon be able to bring Denji, Power, and even Pochita to your Apple everyday carry. There’s a massive collection of new iPhone 14 cases outfitted with several of the series’ characters, as well as AirPods Pro covers themed around the devil dog Pochita.

Not to mention, you’ll find tons of accessories, too. CASETiFY may be known for its cases, but the brand is also applying the same Chainsaw Man treatment to a series of other releases, including MagSafe chargers and even water bottles.

Circling back to the actual cases, CASETiFY is flexing its usual roster of cover form factors. You’ll be able to score any of the brand’s iPhone 14 cases – with or without MagSafe – complete with some fun new designs. Featuring Denji, Makima, Aki, Power, and even Pochita, the new collection is made of quite a few different styles, but each of the designs is certainly more fun or eye-catching than the last. I particularly love the bright orange Pochita covers.

Speaking of Pochita, Chainsaw Man’s mascot is also going to be getting the special treatment as an AirPods Pro case. Every one of these collaborations has CASETiFY releasing a novel new entry into its lineup of these covers, and the latest one here certainly leans into that novelty.

CASETiFY’s latest collection launches August 22

The new CASETiFY Chainsaw Man collection will be officially hitting store shelves on August 22. Ahead of that, though, you can head over to the official online storefront and put your name on the waitlist in order to score some early access to the lineup.

As usual with these limited-edition collaborations, once the cases sell out, they’re gone. So if any of the new Chainsaw Man accessories from CASETiFY do catch your eye, it’s best to make sure you have the priority access locked in and are ready for the drop later on in the month. We’ll be getting our hands on some of the accessories hopefully before launch day, so stay tuned for a review of what the company has in store for fans this time around. Otherwise, you can just go check out everything on the landing page on CASETiFY’s official site.

If the new Chainsaw Man accessories are anything like the Evangelion lineup from last month, all of the more enticing accessories will sell out pretty much instantly. So if you’re looking to score that Pochita AirPods Pro case, you’ll have to act fast.

