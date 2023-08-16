J.Crew cuts an extra 50% off all clearance + up to 50% off sitewide with this promo code

Ali Smith -
FashionJ.Crew
50% off + 25% off

J.Crew offers an extra 50% off all clearance with code GOSHOP at checkout. Plus, you can find 25-50% off wear-now styles as well as up to 40% off all kids apparel for back to school. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A highlight from this sale is the men’s Lightweight French Terry Sweatshirt that’s currently marked down from $20 and originally sold for $80. This is a great option for the upcoming fall weather and it can easily be layered to help keep warm. Better yet, this style pairs nicely with shorts, jeans, joggers, khaki pants, and more. This sweatshirt is available in eight fun color options and the terry material washes nicely. Rated 4.3/5 stars from J.Crew customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Nike Ready for Fall Sale that’s offering an extra 20% off your purchase.

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys.
