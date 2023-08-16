Sony’s popular XM4 ANC earbuds are the best value around at $140 (Refurb, Reg. $278)

Woot is now offering the best price ever on a pair of Sony’s popular XM4 ANC earbuds – that is, if you don’t mind a refurbished offering. Dropping down a Grade A condition model to $139.99 Prime shipped, delivery will run you $6 otherwise. You’d more regularly pay $278, which is exactly the price tag over at Amazon right now. Today’s offer beats our last mention by $30 and is a new all-time low. Below the fold we dive into how these compare to the newer counterparts. Includes a 1-year warranty. But the spoiler is that at $160 less than the XM5s, these are as good of a bargain as you’ll find in the earbuds space.

Delivering Sony’s now previous-generation pair of active noise cancelling earbuds, its XM4 arrive with a design thats 40% smaller than its predecessor while still packing IPX4 water resistance. Its companion Qi charging case delivers up to 24 hours of playback, and rounds out the package alongside a new Integrated Processor V1 for improved active noise cancellation. You can get the full rundown on features in our launch coverage, as well.

As far as the latest from a more platform-agnostic solution goes, right now it’s all about the new Sony XM5 earbuds. These new flagship releases just hit the scene earlier in the summer and arrive as easily my favorite buds of the year, not to spoil too much from our hands-on review. With some serious attention to detail with sound quality and improved ANC, these come with all of the other comforts you’d expect like 360-degree audio, multipoint Bluetooth, and even a smaller design than previous iterations.

Sony XM4 ANC Earbuds features:

Industry-leading noise canceling with new Integrated Processor V1. Exceptional sound quality with new Integrated Processor V1 and supporting LDAC codec. Crystal-clear call quality, beamforming microphone and a bone-conduction sensor provide clear voice detection even in noisy environments. Speak-to-chat technology automatically reduces volume during conversations. 8 hours long battery with Noise Canceling.

