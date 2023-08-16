Smartphone Accessories: Speck iPhone 14 series MagSafe cases $5 (Reg. $25+), more

Rikka Altland -
Smartphone Accessories
Reg. $25 $5

Woot is now discounting an assortment of Speck iPhone 14 series cases, all of which land at just $4.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Applying to a collection of different styles, all of the offers in today’s sale drop from at least the usual $25 going rate, if not some higher price tags. You’ll find tons of new all-time lows, as well. A favorite is the Speck Clear iPhone 14 Pro MagSafe Case at $4.99, down from its $35 going rate. The new low delivers a transparent back design with navy blue bumper that can defend against 8-foot drops. It integrates with MagSafe and is easily the best value around for a new case to refresh the look and feel of your iPhone 14 Pro.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Speck Clear iPhone 14 Pro MagSafe Case features:

Built specifically to fit for your 6.1 Inch phone, this case has cut outs to perfectly fit the buttons, speakers and the charger and also has a raised camera ring to keep lenses protected. Our specialized iPhone 14 Pro case is compatible with MagSafe and Qi making wireless charging easy. It is also slim and lightweight, making it easy to carry in your pocket and use with one hand.

