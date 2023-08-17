Apple’s entry-level 10.2-inch iPad lands at best prices of the year from $250 (Save $79+)

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad for the second-best price ever at $250 shipped. The price will automatically drop at checkout. Coming within just $1 of the all-time low, it has been over a year since we’ve seen it drop that low and lands from the usual $329 going rate. At the best price of the year, today’s offer amounts to $79 in savings and is the first drop we’ve seen in over 2 months. Also getting in on the savings are elevated 256GB capacity models as well as cellular configurations – both of which are now $80 off. Head below for some insight on how Apple’s entry-level tablet experience stacks up and why it’s worth a closer look.

While not the latest model to hit the iPadOS lineup, the 10.2-inch model on sale today is still the most affordable option on shelves right now and comes powered by the A13 Bionic chip that’s said to be 20% faster than its predecessor. As for how Apple is applying all that extra power, you’ll enjoy additional features like True Tone support for the 10.2-inch screen alongside Center Stage in the new 12MP ultrawide camera that automatically adjusts the crop and zoom of your selfie camera depending on who and where they are in the shot. Even with the elevated capacity, this is still below what you’ll pay for other iPads right now, too. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Elevating the experience, Amazon now also discounts the companion Smart Keyboard Folio. This offers a physical typing experience for your 10.2-inch iPad for $132.99, down from the usual $159 going rate. We’ve seen some clearance offers below today’s $26 price cut in the past, but this is still a great way to leverage your savings into a more complete iPadOS experience. Arriving with a folio style design, Apple’s in-house Smart Keyboard turns its latest 10.2-inch iPad into more of a workstation thanks to the physical typing experience. Pairing to your tablet via Apple’s Smart Connector, there’s no need to fuss with Bluetooth or recharging the accessory, either.

10.2-inch iPad features:

Gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone

A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine

8MP Wide back camera, 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage

Up to 256GB storage

Stereo speakers

Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

802.11ac Wi-Fi

