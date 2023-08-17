Satechi debuts new Dual Dock Stand for MacBook with 9 ports and SSD enclosure

Satechi today is launching a new Mac companion for your at-home workstation. The new Dual Dock Stand arrives with more than just an array of expanded I/O for your MacBook, also bundling in an NVMe SSD enclosure. It’s also seeing a launch discount, which we detail below the fold.

Satechi launches new Dual Dock Stand

Satechi is now expanding its stable of Mac docking stations with yet another unique offering. The company has a bit of a knack for releasing these outside the box accessories, standing out from the influx of other, more typical solutions on the market. The new Satechi Dual Dock Stand very much fits the bill with that sentiment, delivering a novel build that’s meant to rest underneath your MacBook.

Relying on a 2-port USB-C connection, the dock has a wedged build that sits underneath the back two feet of your laptop. Propping up your machine in the process, it offers some added ventilation to your device while also expanding its I/O.

As far as ports go, you’re looking at nine ways to expand your MacBook. Starting from left to right, there’s a Gigabit Ethernet port that is joined by dual USB-A slots as well as a DisplayPort and two HDMI outputs. Off to the side then are three USB-C slots. The whole array runs on a 10Gb/s bus, too.

Yet another way that the Satechi Dual Dock Stand stands out from not only the competition, but other models in the brand’s existing portfolio is the integrated SDD enclosure. We’ve seen quite a few offerings from the company that look to deliver the same NVMe support, but none of the more permanent desktop companions for MacBook have really delivered so far.

Satechi seems to be the only company out there right now who thinks that Mac users want to upgrade their storage after the fact and builds that feature right into its new docking station.

Now available for purchase, the new Satechi Dual Dock Stand retails for $149.99. It’s now available exclusively from Satechi’s own online storefront. To celebrate the launch, Satechi is also taking 20% off the new Dual Dock Stand. It’s now down to $119.99 after you apply code NVME20 at checkout.

