Add this 64GB USB-C flash drive to your keys for just $12

Amazon is offering the Verbatim Store ‘n’ Go 64 GB USB Flash Drive 3.0 for $11.96 Prime shipped, with a $25 minimum order for folks without membership. With a list price of $36, and down from $21, this 40% discount is a new all-time low for this product. With 64GB of storage space, as well as both USB Type-C connector and a USB-A connector, this device is designed to be compatible with Mac and Windows platforms to make file sharing a breeze. You won’t require any wireless connection or data plan usage – just instantly add storage to your USB Type-C phone, tablet, or PC by simply inserting the device into the applicable port. Verbatim has been a trusted brand since 1969 and guarantees this product with a lifetime limited warranty.

If you’re looking for a flash drive with far more storage space, Amazon is also offering the SanDisk 256GB Ultra Dual Drive for $21.99. Offering you 192GB more storage space, this device is designed for USB Type-C devices with a retractable connector. Amazon also has the SAMSUNG Type-C USB Flash Drive for $24. This device also has 256GB of storage space, but comes with the added benefit of being waterproof.

If you’re looking to fill other data storage needs, you can check out our recent coverage of the WD 18TB My Book Desktop External Hard Drive for $289, marking the lowest price seen for this product. The amazing thing about getting ahold of an external hard drive like this is its 18TB storage space with a transfer rate of 600 megabytes-per-second.

Verbatim Store ‘n’ Go USB Flash Drive 3.0 Features:

USB 3.0 connectivity and performance with USB 2.0 compatibility; requires USB 3.0 host device for optimum performance. USB-C transfer speed is dependent on device. Compatible with Mac and Windows Platforms

Transfer files quickly and easily between your USB-C equipped mobile device or laptop and other PC’s, no wireless connection or data plan usage required

Instantly add storage to your USB Type-C phone or tablet, so you have room to capture more photos, shoot more video or free up space for apps – no need to transfer to device

Backing up those files to your PC is a snap, simply insert the flash drive into the applicable port (USB-A or USB-C) on your PC and transfer the files.

