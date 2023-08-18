Grab 18TB of external WD backup storage and some peace of mind from $255 ($14/TB)

We have spotted some notable deals on large-capacity external hard drives for all of your back up needs. Amazon is offering the WD 18TB My Book Desktop External Hard Drive for $289.49 shipped. Originally $410, over the last year it has been fetching between $300 and $360 with today’s deal marking the lowest we have tracked this year. It is matching the lowest all-time at Amazon outside of a couple brief drops to $285 last year. Another notable option comes by way of the WD 18TB Elements Desktop External Hard Drive at $279.49 shipped or $254.99 from Newegg using code WDCP469 at checkout. This is an even more affordable way to land some back up storage, but not as deep a deal considering it regularly fetches $300 these days. Either way, and whichever form-factor you prefer, you’re looking at a per TB price as low $14.10 here. Head below for more details.

These external HDDs are never going to run as fast as a portable SSD option, but needless to say, they are also significantly less pricey. You’ll be lucky to find an SSD anywhere near the $16 per TB range, and certainly not from a big brand. While many folks have moved over to cloud-based backup storage to some degree or other, it is never a bad idea to have some additional peace of mind and, if you ask me, having both virtual and physical backups is the smart way to do it.

But if it is the speed you’re after, check out the ongoing price drops we are tracking on WD_BLACK’s 2,000MB/s P40 Game Drive SSDs. Now starting from $75 shipped at Amazon, these are some of the best game drives out there that will also function as a typical portable solution for everything else you might need them for. Fast transfer speeds, built-in RGB lighting, and a solid metal build highlight the features here. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review as well.

WD 18TB Elements Desktop External Hard Drive features:

When connected to a USB 3.0 port, the WD Elements desktop hard disk drive delivers fast data transfer rates. The WD Elements Desktop Hard Drive works right out-of-the-box with Windows PCs – just plug into the USB port to instantly add storage. With this single drive, you get compatibility with the latest USB 3.0 devices and backwards-compatibility with USB 2.0 devices as well.

