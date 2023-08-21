LG Gram 16-inch touchscreen laptop is back to school-ready at new $1,275 low (Save $225)

Amazon is offering the LG gram 16-inch 2-in-1 Lightweight Laptop for $1,274.80 shipped. Down from its usual price of $1,500, this 15% discount is the all-time lowest price we’ve seen for this product. Powered by Intel’s 13th generation processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics, with an 80Wh battery, this laptop is built to make multi-tasking easy. It is equipped with a 16GB, 5200 MHz memory alongside 2TB storage, ensuring you have the power and speed to run multiple large applications while saving documents without worry. It features a non-reflective display with a 16:10 aspect ratio to help maintain your focus while the DCI-P3 99% color gamut4 display keeps your graphics vivid and clear. The audio design includes Dolby Atmos, giving you a 360-degree sound quality for your music and media, while the 360-degree hinge allows you to turn your laptop into a tablet for all your configuration needs – for work or for pleasure. Comes ready with multiple ports: two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 ports, a HDMI, headphone, and microSD Card Slot options, to boost efficiency and productivity.

If you’re looking for a less expensive option, Amazon offers the same LG gram 16-inch 2-in-1 Lightweight Laptop with less storage and battery strength for $1,000. Down from its usual $1,400, this deal gives you a 38% discount. With most of the same features as the deal above, the key difference is in two particular specs. The battery is a slightly less powerful 72Wh model, while storage is relegated to a smaller 512GB size. Aside from these details, this laptop includes all the same features as the one above, making it a cheaper alternative for your work or entertainment needs.

If you’re more of a desktop person, and looking for larger and more vibrant display options, check out our recent coverage of the LG 27-inch Ultragear OLED QHD gaming monitor, a 27-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) display with a 1.5M:1 contrast ratio and a 240Hz refresh rate as well as a 0.03ms response time ensuring smoother scenes with less lag or ghosting. If money is no object, perhaps the LG 42-inch Class OLED Flex Smart TV with a bendable screen is more fitting for your setup. With a press of a button, the 42.1-inch screen will curve from a flat screen to the perfect angle for your viewing and gaming needs. You can adjust the height, tilt, and swivel for optimal use.

LG gram 16-inch 2-in-1 Lightweight Laptop Features:

Powered by Intel’s 13th Gen processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics, this LG gram is engineered to keep users multitasking with ease. You can accomplish those intensive daily demands from crunching numbers, to editing a masterpiece with processor power that won’t slow you down. Stay in the zone with 16GB, 5200 MHz of lightning-quick memory you need to perform and with 2TB(2x 1TB) storage you have the power and speed to run multiple large applications while saving your important documents with ease.

