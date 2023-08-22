Macy’s Backpack & Accessories Flash Sale is live! Save 50-65% off Ray-Ban, Kate Spade, more

Macy’s is currently offering 50-65% off designer backpacks, handbags, and accessories. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. During this sale you can score deals on Ray-Ban, Kipling, Kate Spade, Oakley, DKNY, Michael Kors, and more. A standout from this sale is the Paw Patrol 5-Piece Backpack Set that’s marked down to just $20, which is $22 off the original rate. This is a fantastic option for a child heading to elementary school and comes with a backpack, insulated lunch kit, utility case, carabiner, and rubber keychain. The straps are padded for added comfort and it has a mesh side pocket to store a water bottle or essential. Find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!