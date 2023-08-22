Macy’s Backpack & Accessories Flash Sale is live! Save 50-65% off Ray-Ban, Kate Spade, more

Macy’s is currently offering 50-65% off designer backpacks, handbags, and accessories. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. During this sale you can score deals on Ray-Ban, Kipling, Kate Spade, Oakley, DKNY, Michael Kors, and more. A standout from this sale is the Paw Patrol 5-Piece Backpack Set that’s marked down to just $20, which is $22 off the original rate. This is a fantastic option for a child heading to elementary school and comes with a backpack, insulated lunch kit, utility case, carabiner, and rubber keychain. The straps are padded for added comfort and it has a mesh side pocket to store a water bottle or essential. Find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.
Our top picks include:
- Kipling Seoul Go Backpack $62 (Orig. $124)
- Ray-Ban Polarized Lightweight Sunglasses $89 (Orig. $178)
- Kate Spade Sam Icon Backpack $164 (Orig. $328)
- Oakley Rectangular Sport Sunglasses $79 (Orig. $157)
- Kipling Gaze Rolling Backpack $105 (Orig. $209)
- Paw Patrol 5 Piece Backpack Set $20 (Orig. $42)
- DKNY Bryant Top Zip Backpack $79 (Orig. $198)
- Michael Kors Rosemary Shoulder Bag $125 (Orig. $358)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
