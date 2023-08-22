Smartphone Accessories: OtterBox Symmetry+ iPhone 14 Pro case $25 (Save 50%), more

Amazon now offers the OtterBox Symmetry Series+ MagSafe iPhone 14 Pro case for $24.27 Prime shipped. Delivery is also free in orders over $25. Down from $50, this is a new all-time low at over 50% off. It’s well below our previous mention that had the case at $40. Covering your iPhone 14 Pro in a sleek design, this OtterBox case is made with 50% recycled materials and protects your devices with raised edges around the screen and rear camera assembly. The built-in MagSafe magnets also let you take full advantage of Apple’s magnetic wireless charging tech. I’ve been daily driving one of these covers over the past few weeks and love how the grippy rubber design feels in-hand.
OtterBox Symmetry MagSafe iPhone 14 Pro case features:
This trendy iPhone 14 Pro case shows off iPhone’s sleek design and is developed for seamless interaction with MagSafe. All of your phone’s buttons, features and functions work flawlessly, while durable protection shields against drops, bumps and fumbles. And the one-piece design is easy to install.
