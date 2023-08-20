First discount drops the all-new bass-heavy Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Headphones to $199

The all-new Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Headphones are going on sale for the very first time today. Courtesy of Amazon, the just-released over-ear headphones are seeing their first discount to $199 shipped. Down from $230, this $31 discount fittingly lands at a new all-time low. Standing out from any other pair of headphones on the market, the Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 arrive with a physical bass slider on the side to let you manually adjust just how booming your music is. We found that Skullcandy very much delivered on the bass in our recent hands-on review, but also backed the experience with some other notable inclusions like 50-hour battery life, ANC, and multipoint Bluetooth connectivity.

While these won’t deliver the same bass-heavy performance, the Anker Soundcore Space Q45 headphones are very much worth considering as an alternative. I’ve used both pairs of headphones myself, and still have a lot of positive things to say about Anker’s latest flagship cans. The $130 price tag is only made better by active noise cancellation, the same 50 hours of playback as found above, and LDAC hi-res audio support. We take a closer look at what to expect in our hands-on review.

As far as the latest from a more true wireless solution goes, right now it’s all about the new Sony XM5 earbuds. These new flagship releases just hit the scene last month and arrive as easily my favorite buds of the year, not to spoil too much from our hands-on review. With some serious attention to detail with sound quality and improved ANC, these come with all of the other comforts you’d expect like 360-degree audio, multipoint Bluetooth, and even a smaller design than previous iterations.

Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Headphones features:

Have you ever wanted to really feel the bass? Crusher tech rattles your skull with the latest technology to feel the bass. Boost your bass with the bass slider or slide down and chill out with some mellow tunes. The Crusher analyzes your hearing and produces sound specifically for YOU. You’ll do a quick test and the Crusher will be tuned to you. We have introduced a new level of comfort to the Crusher range and created our most comfortable headphone

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!