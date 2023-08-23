Today’s best game deals: Amazon drops The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to $49, more

Amazon is now offering a solid straight up cash discount on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom at $48.95 shipped. This one launched at $70 and is now 30% off the going rate. This is among the lowest we have tracked yet, outside of a particularly fleeting $45 offer via Monoprice and a perfect chance to score this one if for some reason you or someone you know hasn’t yet. The latest adventure through the caves, lands, and skies of Hyrule is an epic one to say the least. An almost surefire game of the year winner, any and every Switch owner should give this imaginative and creative experience a try – it is truly one of the best games ever made if you ask me. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals. 

