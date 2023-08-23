Today’s best game deals: Amazon drops The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to $49, more

Amazon is now offering a solid straight up cash discount on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom at $48.95 shipped. This one launched at $70 and is now 30% off the going rate. This is among the lowest we have tracked yet, outside of a particularly fleeting $45 offer via Monoprice and a perfect chance to score this one if for some reason you or someone you know hasn’t yet. The latest adventure through the caves, lands, and skies of Hyrule is an epic one to say the least. An almost surefire game of the year winner, any and every Switch owner should give this imaginative and creative experience a try – it is truly one of the best games ever made if you ask me. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- Amazon buy one get one FREE Switch games
- Red Dead Redemption Switch pre-order $50
- Jurassic World Aftermath Collection eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 2 pre-orders live at $50
- Kirby: Star Allies on Nintendo Switch $45 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $49 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Origins Plus $30 (Reg. $40)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- Pikmin 4 FREE demo now live
PlayStation and Xbox:
- Amazon buy one get one FREE PlayStation/Xbox games
- The Quarry $20 (Reg. $30)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Next Level Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- Deathloop Deluxe Edition $20 (Reg. up to $80)
- The Nioh Collection $30 (Reg. $70)
- Watch Dogs: Legion $10 (Reg. $20+)
- PlayStation PSN Under $20 digital game sale
- PlayStation PSN August Savings event up to 83% off
- Sonic Origins PS4 & PS5 $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Castlevania Requiem PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Advance Collection PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Sonic Origins Plus $30 (Reg. $40)
- TMNT Cowabunga Collection Limited Edition $65 (Reg. $150)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection PS5 pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Xbox pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order with SteelBook from $70
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
***Nintendo Direct: Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario RPG, more
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
Summer Game announcements and reveals:
- Everything you need to know from Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase
- Massive Summer Game Fest showcase: Spider-Man 2, MK 1, more
- Ubisoft Forward showcases new Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay, more
- Capcom summer showcase reveal event starts now!
- Microsoft takes a deep dive into Starfield with 45 minutes of gameplay
- Summer PlayStation Showcase: MGS 3 remake, Spider-Man 2, more
