Capcom summer showcase reveal event starts now! Resident Evil, new games, and more

Following the Summer Game Fest showcase last week as well as this past weekend’s Xbox and Starfield events, the summer gaming bonanza continues with this afternoon’s Capcom show. While much of the major unveils are now behind us, there’s still more to come from the publisher behind the Resident Evil, Mega Man, and Street Fighter franchises. Capcom has made a splash over the last few years with some of the better remakes in recent years – RE 2 and 3 alongside the beloved fourth entry in the series that’s now out in the wild, not to mention the latest release in the iconic Street Fighter series. But we are now about to see the future of Capcom’s lineup. Head below for more details and to watch today’s showcase digital event.

Capcom summer showcase

The Capcom summer showcase is set for June 12 at 6 PM ET (any minute now). While Capcom has remained relatively tight-lipped about what to expect, we do know we are in for about 36 minutes of reveals, updates, and maybe even some exciting surprises.

Capcom might not seem like it has the arsenal to stage an exciting event, but that’s not necessarily true. Yes, we might see some updates on the RE4 VR title, or other virtual reality ports, and maybe even details on the upcoming add-on characters coming to Street Fighter 6, but that might just be the tip of the iceberg here.

At this point, you never know what it might tease in the way of Resident Evil remakes – even the slightest hint of an official remake of the Resident Evil 1 remake would be truly epic. While the original RE remake would certainly get its own event entirely, and it does feel unlikely for today’s showcase, you never know what Capcom might even briefly tease here. Is it possible we will get a teaser for the next main line RE title? RE Village did just come out a couple years ago, so probably not, but again, it wouldn’t be crazy to think Capcom has something in the works it might tease.

On the more likely side of things, we are expecting to see at least something regarding its wacky (dinosaurs falling from the sky out of oblivion or some sort of weird time warp thing) shooter game, Exoprimal. It is currently set to launch next month after all, and an epic new trailer might really help to keep the new IP hype train moving (or at least get the internet talking). The Pragmata title that is expected to hit this year could also use with some sort of showcase here as well.

Either way, all of the guessing stops any minute now as the Capcom summer showcase is set to kick off right now below:

Swing by our games hub for the rest of the summer showcase events, deals, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!