Ubisoft Forward showcases new Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay, Avatar Frontiers, more

After seeing Microsoft take the stage yesterday for its Summer Games Showcase, Ubisoft is back today for an event of its own. Revealing a collection of new titles, Ubisoft Forward arrives with better looks at the latest from Assassin’s Creed, an all-new Avatar game, and more.

Assassin’s Creed takes the spotlight at Ubisoft Forward

Leading off the showcase today, we’re most notably getting a look at Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The latest installment of the hit series will be sending gamers to the Middle East. A new trailer today shows off the title’s protagonist, Basim, who must fight and sneak his way through a ninth-century version of Baghdad. We get a better look at what kinds of environments will be available in the new setting, as well as a closer look at how Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be returning the franchise back to its roots with gameplay that’s closer to the original.

One of the more fun parts about the game that was revealed is that, despite a lot changing since the original AC title, Ubisoft plans on adding a special mode to Mirage that’ll optionally let players enable a desaturated blue and gray color mood to teleport you back to the original release. So if you’re looking to get in on those nostalgic Assassin’s Creed vibes, there’s more than just gameplay mechanics to be excited about.

The title is now available for pre-order over on Amazon for Xbox Series X | S, as well as PS5 and PS4 consoles. It’ll begin shipping on October 12 when the game debuts.

Other AC content revealed too

Alongside the latest title to actually ship in the Assassin’s Creed franchise, Ubisoft Forward has also revealed some other experiences set in the universe. A new VR title called Assassin’s Creed Nexus has been shown off for the Meta Quest 2 and 3 headsets, which will be coming out later this year. There’s no specific date yet, but a holiday 2023 release should see this being a perfect way to push some new virtual reality headsets.

More excitingly for mainline Assassin’s Creed fans is a new game is in development. Deemed Codename Jade, the upcoming addition to the collection will take players to a feudal Japan-inspired setting for a fresh take on the franchise. We don’t know all too much about the upcoming game, but Ubisoft Forward has revealed that you can sign up for the closed beta ahead of time by going to this landing page.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora

A less-expected game has also been revealed at the event today, too. Taking gamers to the world of James Cameron’s Avatar, the new Frontiers of Pandora will put you right in your own Na’vi experience. Set to release on December 7 this year, the title is certainly one of the more ambitious-looking titles revealed today at Ubisoft Forward, with land and air combat. It’s not centered around the films specifically, instead taking a new chance to let you explore the world of Pandora.

Check out the gameplay trailer to see all of the action, including getting to take down AMP suits, ride Banshees, and more.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown was another game that got the spotlight at Ubisoft Forward today. After quite the long hiatus, the gaming franchise is back with a twist, offering gamers some 2D platformer action instead of the action adventure-style games we’ve been able to dive into in the past. The game will be released on all major platforms next year, with the latest Prince of Persia hitting store shelves on January 18.

Check out the updated reveal trailer for a better look at what to expect!

Everything else from Ubisoft Forward

These are just some of the highlights from Ubisoft Forward. You can check out the entire livestream below to dive through each of the announcements. There are better looks at the upcoming Star Wars Outlaws game, news on DLC for popular titles like Mario+Rabbids, and more.

