ZAGG Pro Keys keyboard folio outfits iPad Air 5 for less at $57 (Reg. $110) 

Amazon is offering the ZAGG Pro Keys Detachable Case and Wireless Keyboard for Apple iPad Air 10.9 for $58.25 shipped. Down from its usual price of $110, this 47% discount is a new all-time low for this product, coming in $8 under our previous mention back in July. You can also find the same product for the Apple iPad 10.9 at a slightly higher discount of $67. You’ll be able to turn your lone tablet into a full workstation with this detachable case and wireless keyboard that comes with a built-in kickstand. It features a 7-color backlight and low-profile keys to make typing comfortable even in low-light conditions, as well as a guarantee for smooth, precise key travel for fast and accurate touch typing. Its made from a durable polycarbonate material with rubberized edges, button covers, and corner bumpers that provides a 6.6-foot drop protection, while the magnetic closure secures your device and prevents it from falling. With a rechargeable battery, keys are kept up and running for up to one year between charges (depending on your backlight usage), and its multi-device pairing allows you to connect up to two devices simultaneously, letting you toggle back and forth between them.

If you’re looking for a more affordable keyboard to pair with your Apple products, Amazon is offering the Ultra-Slim Bluetooth Keyboard for $13, after clipping the on-page 20% off coupon. Its battery offers six months of use in between charges, and offers an operating distance of 10 meters. Its not an integrated portable case like the above deal, but it is a cheaper option that will get the job done all the same.

If you’re looking for alternative docking solutions for your iPad, check out our recent coverage of the Kensington iPad Pro 12.9-inch Studio Dock currently on sale for $150. Designed for all iPad Pro 12.9-inch models from 2018 through 2022, you can magnetically attach your Apple tablet to the StudioDock in portrait or landscape mode, where it will also be charged at up to 37W, while the bottom-mounted Qi charging pad can provide charges for your AirPods and iPhone.

ZAGG Pro Keys Detachable Case and Keyboard Features:

Work from anywhere with the ZAGG Pro Keys Wireless Keyboard & Detachable Case. Featuring an adjustable kickstand, it allows you to turn your Apple iPad Air 10.9″ into a laptop. Hold your tab the way you like! The new, ergonomic Pro keyframe design offers smooth, precise key travel for fast, accurate touch typing. With backlighting in 7 colors, the laptop-style, low-profile keys make typing comfortable even in low-light conditions. Made from durable polycarbonate material with rubberized edges and button covers, and corner bumpers, the iPad holder provides a 6.6ft (2m) drop protection. The magnetic closure secures your device and prevents it from falling.

