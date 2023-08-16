Kensington’s iPad Pro StudioDock with 4K HDMI hub hits new $150 low (Reg. up to $400)

Amazon is now offering the Kensington iPad Pro 12.9-inch StudioDock for $149.97 shipped. This model carries a regular price of $400 directly from Kensington, but has more recently sold for between $169 and $175 at Amazon this year. Today’s deal marks a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Designed for all iPad Pro 12.9-inch models from 2018 through 2022, you can magnetically attach your Apple tablet to the StudioDock in portrait or landscape orientations “for a powerful desktop experience.” It will charge your iPad Pro at up to 37W and also includes a bottom mounted Qi charging pad to juice up AirPods and more. On top of that, this metal charging stand also doubles as a hub with a host of I/O options around back including support for single 4K HDMI 2.0 video (4K at 60Hz on M1 and M2 models), one USB-C port, three USB 3.0 ports, 3.5mm audio, and Gigabit Ethernet. Head below for more details.

While you’ll be forgoing some of the bells and whistles as well as the onboard Qi charging pad, the Plugable 8-in-1 USB-C iPad hub is a notable alternative. This one support a wide range of iPad models, delivers a host of I/O extensions, 100W passthrough charging, and comes in at a far more affordable $48 shipped price tag right now. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Another fantastic price drop we spotted for iPad Pro 12.9-inch users today comes by way of Apple’s Magic Keyboard. This first-party accessory is a must have for folks taking thier iPad experience to the next level, if you ask me, and it is now undercutting are Prime Day price with a solid $60 discount. Get a closer look right here while the price is right.

Kensington iPad Pro 12.9-inch StudioDock features:

Magnetically attach and detach your USB-C iPad Pro 12.9″ (2018/2020/2021/2022) to the elegantly designed StudioDock in portrait or landscape mode for a powerful desktop experience. No drivers required

Charge your entire Apple ecosystem. In addition to rapid charging of your iPad (USB-C at 37.5W — 108% faster than the Apple charger), includes Qi wireless iPhone (up to 7.5W) and AirPod charging (up to 5W), as well as optional charging for Apple Watch up to 5W (K34032WW, sold separately)

Seeing is believing. Take your video beyond your iPad with support for single 4K HDMI 2.0 video. Great for applications such as iMovie, Keynote, Netflix, and more

Speed read with the latest SD card reader (UHS-II SD 4.0), you can quickly access all of your photography; no need for adapters or dongles

