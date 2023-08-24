Complete your home DIY projects with SKIL’s 20V 6-inch Cordless Circular Saw at $60

Amazon is offering the SKIL 20V 6-inch Cordless Circular Saw for $59.98 shipped. Down from its usual $90, this 33% discount is the second lowest price we’ve seen for this product matching previous discounts and coming within $10 of the all-time low back in 2021. This 20V 6-inch cordless circular saw from SKIL is a go-to wood-cutting tool for DIY projects around the house. With its 2Ah PWR CORE 20 lithium-ion battery and its innovative temperature management system, this tool is able to keep itself cooled and running for 25% longer. It has a beval cutting capacity ranging from zero to 50 degrees, meaning you can reach the most commonly cut angles without worry. Charger comes included in the deal.

You can also pick up replacement blades for the above saw at little cost, with the Bosch 6-inch 24-Tooth Edge Circular Saw Blade on Amazon for $12. It features an upgraded C3/C4 micro grain formulation for increased impact damage resistance. SKIL also has a 13A 7-1/4-inch corded circular saw on Amazon for $45 if you’re unconcerned with hanging cords or more concerned with having to recharge the battery of its cordless counterparts.

If you’re looking for more than just a circular saw at an affordable price, check out this newly discounted 5-piece Brushless Power Tool Combo Kit from Greenworks going for $319 on Amazon. This kit features a 1/2-inch drill driver, 1/4-inch impact driver, an 8-piece driving set, a 200Lm flashlight, a 1-1/8-inch cordless reciprocating saw, 7-1/4-inch cordless circular saw, two 2Ah batteries, a charger, and a carrying case to ensure any job you need doing gets done right.

SKIL 20V 6-1/2 Inch Cordless Circular Saw Features:

CUT THROUGH WOOD WITH EASE – This cordless circular saw is the go-to wood-cutting tool for DIY projects around the house.

LONG RUNNING TIME & BATTERY LIFE – The PWR CORE 20 Lithium battery has an innovative temperature management system to keep battery cool and powering on through your project.

FAST AND CLEAN CUTS – Make your cuts fast and accurate with the tool’s thin-kerf carbide-tipped blade, with 24 teeth.

MORE CONFIDENT CUTS – The saw line visor helps keep the cut straight.

QUICK BEVEL ADJUSTMENT – A bevel cutting capacity from 0-50 degrees means you can reach the most commonly cut angles.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!