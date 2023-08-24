Merrell Labor Day Sale offers up to 50% off hundreds of styles

The Merrell Labor Day Sale offers up to 50% off hiking boots, sneakers, sandals, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $49 or more. A standout from this sale is the Moab Speed Sneakers that are currently marked down to $97 and originally sold for $130. These sneakers are lightweight, cushioned, highly breathable, and designed to go in or out of water swiftly. The rigid outsole helps to propel you up the trail and give you traction. Plus, you can choose from an array of fun color options as well. Find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out the Columbia Labor Day Sale here.

