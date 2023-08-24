Smartphone Accessories: Shargeek Retro 67 Macintosh USB-C Charger $60 (Save $20), more

Amazon is now offering the new Shargeek Retro 67 GaN Charger for $59.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Combining that added coupon promo with a cash discount, you can now take $20 off the usual $80 price tag in order to deliver a new all-time low. This is $10 under our previous mention and still one of the first chances to save since launching earlier in the year. We take an even deeper dive into what to expect in our Tested with 9to5Toysreview. Head below for all of today’s best discounted Smartphone Accessories.
Shargeek’s second iteration of releasing a Macintosh-themed charger arrives with the design you’d expect from that inspiration, just in a new form-factor. There’s now 67W of power inside the Retro 67 charger and then three USB-C ports to handle charging M2 MacBooks, iPads, and your iPhone from a single package. New this time around is also a display built right into where the Mac’s screen should be, which shows off charging speeds and plays a Matrix-style animation when not in use.
Shargeek Retro 67W Charger features:
The Retro 67 USB C charger comes with a real-time display of power output while digital rain indicates the charging status. It combines vintage with modern technology for unique fast charging. Powered by All-GaN technology, the Sharge fast charger can deliver full-speed 67W charging for earphones, phones, tablets, and even laptops. It is compatible with the latest MacBook Air (M2) and fully recharges it in less than 2 hours and charges your iPhone 14 from 0% to 58% in just 30 minutes.
