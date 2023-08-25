8Bitdo’s wireless multi-platform Sn30 Pro gamepad with motion controls now at $36

Alongside the ongoing deal on its Xbox arcade stick, Amazon is now offering the 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro Bluetooth Controller at $35.99 shipped for both the gray SNES style and the G Classic colorway. Regularly $45, this is solid 20% price drop and the lowest price we can find. These deals come within $3 of the lowest we have tracked this year outside of a couple limited Lightning offers. Delivering some nostalgic Nintendo vibes to your setup, they are compatible with Switch, PC, macOS, iPad, Apple TV, Android setups, Steam, and Raspberry PI systems. This multi-platform wireless controller features a pair of thumbsticks, your four usual face buttons, a D-pad for 2D side-scrolling action, and shoulder triggers alongside rumble vibration, motion controls, home/screenshot buttons, and a USB-C connector. More details below.

If a wired third-party gamepad will do it for you, 8Bitdo makes some of the best out there and you can still land the tethered Sn30 model down at $20 Prime shipped as part of our previous deal coverage. Take a closer look right here.

Just be sure to also scope out the new Sonic PowerA gamepads and the PDP REALMz model we featured this morning that carries a 3D Sonic figurine inside the clear hand grip.

As far as the latest from 8Bitdo, its must-see new NES/Famicom-inspired mechanical keyboard with giant customizable Super Buttons is right here alongside its tiny little Micro Switch gamepad that doubles as a shortcut controller for iOS, iPad, and more.

8Bitdo Sn30 Pro Bluetooth Controller features:

Compatible with iPhone, iPad, macOS and Apple TV now. (Officially Supported)

Compatible with Apple, Switch, PC, Android, Steam Deck & Raspberry Pi.

Fully featured Controller- clickable joysticks, rumble vibration, motion controls, wireless Bluetooth, rechargeable battery, home and screenshot Buttons and a USB-C connector!

Perfect classic d-pad

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!