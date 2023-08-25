Eddie Bauer takes 25% off its best-selling First Access gear + extra 50% off clearance

Eddie Bauer is offering 25% off its First Access gear, which they hardly ever discount. Prices are as marked. The First Access line is Eddie Bauer’s best-selling apparel that was built for ultimate performance in any outdoor activity. Plus, you can save an extra 50% off all clearance items with code CANOE50 at checkout. Eddie Bauer Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery on orders of $75 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the MicroTherm 2.0 Down Vest that’s currently marked down to $119. For comparison, this vest was originally priced at $179. This vest is highly packable, lightweight, waterproof, and great for layering during cool weather. It’s also stretch-infused, has multiple zippered pockets to store essentials, and comes in several color options. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Eddie Bauer customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire event here.

