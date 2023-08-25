Eddie Bauer takes 25% off its best-selling First Access gear + extra 50% off clearance

Eddie Bauer is offering 25% off its First Access gear, which they hardly ever discount. Prices are as marked. The First Access line is Eddie Bauer’s best-selling apparel that was built for ultimate performance in any outdoor activity. Plus, you can save an extra 50% off all clearance items with code CANOE50 at checkout. Eddie Bauer Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery on orders of $75 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the MicroTherm 2.0 Down Vest that’s currently marked down to $119. For comparison, this vest was originally priced at $179. This vest is highly packable, lightweight, waterproof, and great for layering during cool weather. It’s also stretch-infused, has multiple zippered pockets to store essentials, and comes in several color options. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Eddie Bauer customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire event here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Guide Pro Pants $68 (Orig. $90)
- Solarfoil Long-Sleeve UPF 2.0 Crew $45 (Orig. $60)
- MicroTherm 2.0 Down Vest $119 (Orig. $179)
- Sandstone Backbone Grid Hoodie $112 (Orig. $149)
- Astrolite Vest $119 (Orig. $159)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Guide Pro Pants $64 (Orig. $85)
- MicroTherm 2.0 Down Hooded Jacket $194 (Orig. $259)
- MicroTherm 2.0 Down Vest $119 (Orig. $179)
- Guide Lined Joggers $74 (Orig. $99)
- Guide Brushed Back Pants $68 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!