Smartphone Accessories: Spigen OneTap Z Fold 5 Car Mount $48 (Save 20%), more

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront now offers its OneTap SmartLock Foldable Smartphone Car Mount for $47.99 shipped. One of the few models on the market that is compatible with folding handsets in the first place, Spigen’s recent release is now on sale for one of the first times ever, too. It normally sells for $60, and is now clocking in at an all-time low with 20% in savings attached. Designed to hold your Galaxy Z Flip 5 or Pixel Fold in its opened configuration, this Spigen OneTap mount has an air vent design that lets you take full advantage of the larger screen for navigation, music curation, and more while hitting the road. It has an auto-clamping feature set that makes one-handed usage a breeze, but also 10W charging capabilities.
Spigen OneTap Z Fold 5 Car Mount features:
Made from a premium PC frame for durability on the drive. Its silicone-lined side grips and centerpiece protect and grips your Fold3/Fold4 on bumpy roads. Easily tap on your device via OneTap Technology. Quickly release your device by squeezing the tabs. Wirelessly charge your device on the go with fast charging rated up to 10W. Advanced hook clip mounts securely onto car vents.
