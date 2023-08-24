Skipping iPhone 15 next month? Anker’s new Nano Lightning Power Bank hits $22.50

Rikka Altland -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesAnker
Reg. $32 $22.50
Anker Lightning Power Bank

Amazon is now offering the second-best price yet on Anker’s new Nano Lightning Power Bank. Dropping in price once you’ve clipped the on-page coupon, the usual $32 price tag can be had for $22.49 Prime shipped. Delivery is free in orders over $25. With nearly $10 in savings, this is $2 below our previous mention and marking the second-best we’ve seen. Anker’s newest power bank takes a more streamlined approach by connecting right to your device. The compact design is just a little bigger than a lighter, and has a built-in Lightning connector that can fold out to plug into your iPhone 14. It has a 5,000mAh battery and refuels via USB-C, ensuring you have some extra juice with you in your everyday carry. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look at what to expect.

If you’re planning on upgrading to an iPhone 15 next month, going with a Lightning-enabled charger probably isn’t going to be the move. Instead, this compact 10,000mAh power bank is worth a closer look instead, with the ability to dish out 20W of power. It won’t directly connect to your iPhone like the new Anker model, but will give you double the power for less.

Anker just launched a new collection of Prime power banks which cut down on the size compared to the PowerCore Reserve. These new offerings sport GaN USB-C technology to go alongside ample battery capacities, as well as a companion magnetic docking station that makes refueling a breeze. They’re joined by some new Anker Prime USB-C wall chargers, too, all of which is on sale and starting at $60 or less right now thanks to some launch discounts.

Anker Nano Power Bank features:

Equipped with a built-in Lightning connector, making it easy to charge your Apple devices without having to carry an extra cable. Power your device quickly and efficiently with the 12W output, so you’ll be up and running in no time. The power bank is made specifically for Apple devices like iPhones, iPads, and iPods—trust it to work safely and effectively with your devices.

