Apple’s latest 16-inch M2 Pro/Max MacBook Pros now $249+ off starting at $2,249

Amazon is now offering some of the best prices yet on Apple’s latest 16-inch M2 MacBook Pros. Starting off, we have the M2 Pro version with 1TB SSD for $2,449.99 shipped. It falls from the usual $2,699 price tag and arrives with $249 in savings attached. There’s also the baseline M2 Pro 512GB configuration at $2,249, with $250 in savings to go alongside price cuts on some even more capable models that step up to M2 Max chips. You can read all about how these discounts stack up by diving into our launch coverage that also takes a deeper dive into the performance of the new M2 Pro chip and all of the machine’s adjustments this time around.

Apple’s new MacBook Pro comes outfitted with the same form-factors as before, centered around a 16-inch Liquid Retina display. From there, you’re looking at mostly under the hood improvements that come centered around the latest in Apple Silicon. The M2 Pro processor powers the experience to make this Apple’s most capable portable MacBook yet. There’s up to 22-hour battery life and Wi-Fi 6E support for the first time to go alongside a new 8K HDMI output and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. There of course remains the SDXC slot on the side, too.

As for how the recent release compares to its predecessor, Apple’s new M2 Pro MacBook Pro really only sports marginally better performance. Earlier this year, we took an in-depth look to see how the Apple Silicon chips compare, a feature you’ll definitely want to check out if you’re still undecided. Only making the decision harder, we’re tracking some all-time low discounts right now on Apple’s M1 Pro MacBook Pro, which has 16-inch models resting as low as $1,949 with $950 or more in savings attached.

16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro features:

The 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max takes power and speed to the next level, whether it’s on battery or plugged in. With a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, all the ports you need, and all-day battery life—this pro laptop goes anywhere you need. Up to 12-core CPU delivers speeds up to 20 percent faster to fly through pro workflows quicker than ever

