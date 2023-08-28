8Bitdo’s transparent dual Xbox controller charger with glow lighting now down at $38

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps Games8Bitdo
Reg. $45 $38

Amazon is now offering the 8Bitdo Dual Charging Dock for Xbox Wireless Controllers down at $38.04 shipped in black. This is a solid 15% off the going rate and the best we can find. It has only gone for less a couple times since release back in October of 2022 – today’s deal is within less than $5 of the all-time low. Yes, there are loads of more affordable dual Xbox controller chargers, but not very many from an officially-licensed brand like 8Bitdo that deliver magnetic connectors and a see-through base with ambient lighting. This one works with both Xbox Series X and Xbox One wireless controllers and with a quick tap of the center charging stack, you can adjust the brightness of the ambient glow in your game room (bright, medium, or dim in a cycle). Hit up our launch coverage for a closer look and head below for more details. 

If you only need to juice up one Xbox gamepad at a time, you can save some cash by opting for this PowerA Solo Charging Stand. Available in both black and white colorways, it also works with Series X|S and Xbox One gamepads with a more affordable $20 Prime shipped price tag. 

And here’s more of the latest from 8Bitdo:

8Bitdo Dual Charging Dock for Xbox Wireless Controllers features:

Officially Licensed by Xbox. Compatible with Xbox Series and Xbox One wireless controllers. Magnetic Secure Charging – The magnetic contacts secure the controller to the charging dock. LED Charging Indicator – Amber lighting when charging, and white when fully charged.A djustable Ambient Lighting, you can press the touch pad to adjust the brightness from bright > medium > dim in a cycle.Dual Charging Dock with two 1100 mAh rechargeable battery packs and 4 battery doors.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
8Bitdo

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

This wireless neckband speaker from Sony features multi...
Instant’s Vortex Plus XL dual basket air fryer lands ...
Aer readies you for fall with new sustainable ballistic...
Anker’s just-released Nebula Mars 3 portable 4K p...
CORSAIR’s HS55 Gaming Headset gives you an audio adva...
Hands-on: Anker’s new Space One Headphones begin ...
This 5-in-1 wireless charging station is down to just $...
Amazon’s All-new Echo Buds with 20-hr. battery an...
Load more...
Show More Comments