8Bitdo’s transparent dual Xbox controller charger with glow lighting now down at $38

Amazon is now offering the 8Bitdo Dual Charging Dock for Xbox Wireless Controllers down at $38.04 shipped in black. This is a solid 15% off the going rate and the best we can find. It has only gone for less a couple times since release back in October of 2022 – today’s deal is within less than $5 of the all-time low. Yes, there are loads of more affordable dual Xbox controller chargers, but not very many from an officially-licensed brand like 8Bitdo that deliver magnetic connectors and a see-through base with ambient lighting. This one works with both Xbox Series X and Xbox One wireless controllers and with a quick tap of the center charging stack, you can adjust the brightness of the ambient glow in your game room (bright, medium, or dim in a cycle). Hit up our launch coverage for a closer look and head below for more details.

If you only need to juice up one Xbox gamepad at a time, you can save some cash by opting for this PowerA Solo Charging Stand. Available in both black and white colorways, it also works with Series X|S and Xbox One gamepads with a more affordable $20 Prime shipped price tag.

And here’s more of the latest from 8Bitdo:

8Bitdo Dual Charging Dock for Xbox Wireless Controllers features:

Officially Licensed by Xbox. Compatible with Xbox Series and Xbox One wireless controllers. Magnetic Secure Charging – The magnetic contacts secure the controller to the charging dock. LED Charging Indicator – Amber lighting when charging, and white when fully charged.A djustable Ambient Lighting, you can press the touch pad to adjust the brightness from bright > medium > dim in a cycle.Dual Charging Dock with two 1100 mAh rechargeable battery packs and 4 battery doors.

