CORSAIR’s HS55 Gaming Headset gives you an audio advantage on the battlefield for $80

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR HS55 WIRELESS Multi-Platform Gaming Headset for $79.99 shipped. Down from its usual price of $100, this 20% discount is the third-lowest price we’ve seen for this product, coming in just $10 more than the all-time low. Enjoy high-quality audio without the annoyance of a hanging wire. This 2.4Ghz headset gives you a range of up to 50 feet with a battery that ensures 24 hours of life, plus the added bonus of Bluetooth support for your mobile devices. It comes equipped with Dolby Audio 7.1 surround sound for PC and Mac, enabling a multi-channel audio and dropping you right into the middle of your favorite games. With its custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers, you’ll be able to hear every bang, thwack, and footstep on the battlefield giving you a leg up on the competition. It even features an omni-directional microphone with a convenient flip-to-mute function. You can read more about it here.

You can also find a cheaper option in the BINNUNE Wireless Gaming Headset currently on Amazon for $36, after clipping the on-page 10% off coupon. This 2.4Ghz headset is designed for pro-level gaming audio on PlayStation and PC, with the added bonus of Bluetooth connectivity for your mobile devices. The 50mm driver and 2.4G lossless wireless will emphasize both subtle and critical in-game background sounds, so you don’t ever miss a step or shot during your gameplay. It comes with an impressive 48-hour battery life and fast USB-C charging capability. With an audio latency of less than 38ms, this headset ensures that no audio and video will be out of sync. A 3.5mm audio jack makes it compatible with PC, PlayStation, Mac, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and even VR.

If you’re looking to truly upgrade your audio equipment while also having some flair as well, check out our recent coverage of the SteelSeries Arctus Nova 7 Wireless Gaming Headset. With a custom-designed Nova Acoustic System featuring the best-in-class audio for gaming through high-fidelity drivers, you can fully customize your ideal sound experience with pro-grade parametric EQ. It also comes in a fiery Diablo IV-themed red colorway, hot on the heels of the much-anticipated game’s recent release.

CORSAIR HS55 WIRELESS Gaming Headset Features:

Enjoy high-quality audio without the wire, featuring a range of up to 50ft and up to 24 hours of battery life, plus Bluetooth support for mobile devices and more.Specific uses for product: Gaming. Enjoy hours of non-stop gaming with a comfortable lightweight design that weighs just 266g, featuring adjustable leatherette memory foam ear pads and an adjustable headband. Enables a multi-channel audio experience on PC and Mac, putting you right in the middle of your game, plus support for Tempest 3D audio on PS5.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!