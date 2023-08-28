Roborock’s Q7 Max robotic vacuum and mop laser maps your home at $400 (Save 33%)

Amazon is offering the Roborock Q7 Max Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner for $399.99 shipped. Down from its usual $600, this 33% discount is the lowest price we’ve seen for this product, matching the previous lowest markdown. With an incredible 4200Pa of suction and 30 different water flow levels, this robotic vacuum and mop hybrid is ideal for those with pets at home. To get rid of fine dust and clinging debris that vacuuming alone might miss, this hybrid is able to vacuum and mop your floors simultaneously, even detecting when it approaches a carpet to solely vacuum with increased suction. Equipped with PreciSense LiDAR navigation, you can virtually recreate your home in 3D to build a precise map to better direct cleaning routes as well as monitor its cleaning schedule. It features a combined 470mL dustbin and 350mL water tank, meaning you won’t have to worry about regularly emptying or refilling it for up to seven weeks, while its 180 minutes of battery life on a single charge ensures up to 3,229 square-feet of cleaning before needing to recharge.

If you’re looking for a cheaper alternative for a robotic vacuum and mop hybrid, Amazon is currently offering the eufy Clean G40 Hybrid for $190. With 2,500Pa of suction, this robotic vacuum and mop hybrid keeps your floors and carpets clean while you sit back and relax. It is able to identify the most efficient paths around your home, and can slip under tight spaces thanks to its 2.85-inch height – and you’ll barely hear a thing with its 55dB noise level. You can control this robotic hybrid from your phone, even when you’re out of the house on vacation, and it even auto-charges without being told when battery levels run low and resumes where it left off once charged.

As an alternative option, you can check out our recent coverage of the Roborock S7 Robotic Vacuum and Mop. Utilizing sonic vibration technology, with 580g mop pressure and 2,500Pa HyperForce suction, this robotic vacuum and mop can scrub up to 3,000 cycles per minute to give you a more effective dry stain removal. If you’re at all curious with robotic lawn equipment, you can also learn about the Husqvarna 430XH Robotic Lawn Mower, which utilizes smart technology to give you the cut lawn you deserve without the hassle of breaking out the larger push or riding mower.

Roborock Q7 Max Features:

The Q7 Max is equipped with 11 oz of consistent mop pressure and an electronic water tank. The electronic water tank can provide 30 different water flow levels letting you adjust different water flows depending on your different floor types. The Q7 Max easily pulls dirt, debris, and pet hair wherever they hide. When the carpet is detected, the Q7 Max will automatically increase its suction to maximum power, capturing as much dirt as possible. PreciSense LiDAR navigation provides a precise mapping of your home. The Q7 Max cleans more efficiently, with smarter and more efficient routes.

