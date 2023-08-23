Save even more on a refurbished Roborock S7 robotic vacuum at $350 ($300 off)

Amazon is offering the roborock Renewed S7 Robot Vacuum and Mop with Sonic Mopping for $349.99 shipped. Down from its original $650, this 46% discount is the lowest price we’ve seen for this product outside of a used re-sale price of $300. Utilizing sonic vibration technology, with 580g mop pressure and 2,500PA HyperForce suction, this robotic vacuum and mop can scrub up to 3,000 cycles per minute to give you a more effective dry stain removal. The battery delivers up to 180 minutes of non-stop cleaning on a single charge, and it is able to lift itself when a carpet is detected, giving you the variation between mopping hard floors while retaining the vacuum for carpets – all in a single clean! With its auto-empty dock, dust and dirt is promptly emptied into a 3L bag after cleanup, giving you up to 60 days before you have to worry about emptying anything yourself. Through the Roborock app, you have complete control over cleaning routes, no-go zones, invisible walls, schedules, adjusting suction, vibration strength, and water flow. This product is refurbished, fully functional, and in excellent condition. Backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee.

Since you’re already investing in a cleaner home by purchasing one of these robotic vacuums and mops, why not also invest in your floor’s protection? Amazon is offering the ASURION 3 Year Floorcare Protection Plan for $65. With this plan, you’ll pay nothing for repairs, parts, labor, and shipping should anything unexpected happens. You can file a claim easily online or by phone, with most claims only taking a few minutes to be approved. If repairs aren’t possible, you’ll instead receive a Amazon gift card for the purchase price of your covered product or replace it.

For an alternative option for your robotic cleaning needs, check out our past coverage of the iRobot Roomba j7 vacuum, with its standard iRobot OS in conjunction with PrecisionVision Navigation, to utilize Imprint Smart Mapping, allowing you to control and schedule which rooms are cleaned and when, while storing multiple maps for easier cleaning on each level of your home. If you’re curious about bringing this same robotic equipment outside, you can check out the Husqvarna Automower 430XH Robotic Lawnmower, which can cover your lawn cutting needs up to 0.8 acres.

roborock Renewed S7 Robot Vacuum and Mop Features:

Sonic Vibration Technology -Scrubs at up to 3000 cycles per minute for more effective dry stain removal.

Winner of 17 Best of CES 2021 Awards, including from Business Insider, Digital Trends, Newsweek, and How To Geek.

Able to lift on low-pile carpets, avoid dragging dirt across the floor, and more.

Multi-Directional Floating Brush -Multiple planes of movement keep the brush closer to the ground for deeper cleaning.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!