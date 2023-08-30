Enjoy guilt-free meals with DASH’s deluxe air fryer oven on sale from $60+ (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the DASH Deluxe Electric Air Fryer Oven starting from $59.74 shipped. Down from $100, this discount comes in just $15 more than the all-time lowest price back at the beginning of summer. You’ll be able to enjoy more guilt-free food with this 1,700W deluxe air fryer, able to reduce fat by 70-80% without sacrificing flavor. It features a 6-quart basket capacity, and an auto-shut off function to prevent overcooking. Its quick and easy cooking – just load it up, set the timer, and your food will come out hot and crispy every time. Available in aqua and white at discounted prices.

If you’re cooking for more than just yourself or regularly multi-task meals and appetizers, Amazon is offering Instant’s Vortex Plus XL 8-quart Dual Basket Air Fryer Oven for $140. Designed with an 8-in-1 functionality, it is able to air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat, dehydrate, SyncCook, and SyncFinish. With its dual baskets, you’ll be able to save time and eliminate back-to-back cooking, allowing you to instead cook two different meals at two different settings, for two different times – and with its SyncCook and SyncFinish settings, you can even program the baskets to synchronize cooking settings or alternate settings to finish at the same time!

And for more helpful kitchen gadgets, check out our coverage of the NutriChef Electric Griddle-Crepe Maker Hot Plate Cooktop with Press Grill. As the name suggests, this electric griddle is a combination between a hot plate, crepe maker, and panini press all rolled into one convenient and versatile device. You can also head on over to our Home Goods hub for more ideas and deals on a variety of kitchen products.

DASH Deluxe Electric Air Fryer Oven Features:

HEALTHIER FRIED FOOD: Enjoy guilt free food with the Dash Deluxe Air Fryer; Aircrisp technology (instead of oil) reduces fat by 70-80% without sacrificing flavor of your fried food (no more residual smell hours after you’ve eaten). Cord Length- 50 inch

6 QUART CAPACITY: The PERFECT appliance for picky eaters, large families, entertaining, or those with busy schedules. The 6qt basket makes an abundance of appetizers, desserts, chicken wings, french fries, or even baked goods, and all within minutes of setting the timer – it couldn’t be easier.

QUICK plus EASY: Short on time Simply load the large 6 qt capacity fryer basket, set the temp and timer, your food comes out crispy- guaranteed, EVERY TIME.

SAFER: The auto-shut off function prevents overcooking, and the cool touch housing and handle makes it safer to use It’s so simple, even your kids can use it.

