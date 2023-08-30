Hover-1’s new Pro Boss electric scooter falls to best price yet at $621 (Save $179)

Amazon is offering the Hover-1 Pro Boss Foldable Electric Scooter for $620.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $35 off coupon. Down from $800, this $179 discount is only the second discount we’ve seen. This is a new all-time low, even coming in $97 under our previous mention just two weeks ago for the scooter’s first official markdown. With 500W of power, this scooter can reach a max speed of 20 MPH and scale inclines up to 15 degrees, and its 36V/10Ah lithium-ion battery can last for up to 24-miles of riding. It features dual front shocks and a rear spring suspension system that provides an extra smooth riding experience, and a LED display that indicates its current speed, speed mode, battery level, and even miles already travelled. And through the Hover-1 E-Mobility app, you’ll be able to track your ride, pinpoint your location, or adjust your scooter’s settings. It also has an easily foldable design, making it more convenient for storage at home, work, or wherever else you might need to commute.

If you’re looking for a cheaper commuting alternative, Amazon is also offering the Hiboy S2 Pro for $449, after clipping the on-page $200 off coupon. Its equipped with a 500W electric brushless hub motor that can max out at 19 MPH, and a battery that gives you a travel range of up to 25.6 miles. It also features unique security and control measures – simply connect to the Hiboy app on your iPhone or Android device to lock your scooter or customize your speed and cruise control settings.

And for further ideas and options to upgrade your commute, you can check out our past coverage of Segway’s various Ninebot Electric Kickscooters, like the top-of-the-line Ninebot P100S. The ultimate commuting scooter of the series, it comes equipped with a 650W motor able to reach speeds of 30 MPH and a travel range of 62.1 miles, guaranteeing you’ll never have to worry about longer distance travel.

Hover-1 Pro Boss Foldable Electric Scooter Features:

With 500 watts of power, Boss can reach an exciting max speed of 20 mph and scale an incline up to 15 degrees. The dual front shocks and rear spring suspension system provide an extra smooth riding experience. The beautiful and bright display indicates the Boss’s current speed, speed mode, battery level, miles traveled, and more. Track your ride, pinpoint your location, or adjust your settings with the Hover-1 E-Mobility App. The 36V/10Ah lithium-ion battery efficiently drives power to the motor and lasts for up to 24 miles of riding. It fully charges in only 5-6 hours.

