Here’s the first teaser for the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III ahead of November’s launch

Well, it’s about that time of year and Activision has now teased the next Call of Duty. While this is just the beginning of the official reveal, the publisher has now confirmed Call of Duty Modern Warfare III will land on November 10 this year, confirming much of the rumors we spotted previously. Judging by the initial roll out here, it will presumably launch on that day on PlayStation and Xbox consoles alongside PC (although nothing has been specifically confirmed here on platform-specific launch dates). Head below for more details and a closer look at the teaser trailer. 

Call of Duty: modern Wafare III hits this fall in mid November

Much like year’s last, Activision is just starting to trickle out its announcement materials for the new Call of Duty Modern Warfare III today, so we will have to wait for more details and those appear as though they are scheduled for August 17. 

Call of Duty remains a behemoth in the industry having garnered over $1 billion in revenue in just under 2 weeks last time around and reports suggest the latest title will indeed look and feel the same as MWII due to Activision development studios all using the same engine these days. To that end, it sounds like Sledgehammer Games is at the helm for Modern Warfare III (and that Treyarch will spearhead the 2024 project) alongside additional development support from Activision’s wider network of COD dev houses and contributors. 

It also looks like the early access for Modern Warfare III’s campaign will kick off on November 2 while beta weekends will begin in October on PlayStation followed by Xbox access thereafter on October 12 through 16. 

We will update this post as more details come through. 

Here’s today’s Call of Duty III teaser trailer – “The ultimate threat awaits”

