Smartphone Accessories: official Apple 2-meter USB-C Lightning Cable $25, more

Amazon is now offering Apple’s official 2-meter USB-C to Lightning Cable for $25.49 shipped. Normally fetching $29, today’s offer marks the first discount of the year at 15% off. It’s the second-best price ever at within $1 of the all-time low from last fall, too. This official cable from Apple lets you refuel your iPhone, AirPods, and even Magic Mac accessories without being tethered directly to the wall outlet or charger. The 2-meter length provides plenty of slack for refueling in bed, on the couch, and really anywhere else that could benefit from the extended length. Plus, the USB-C connector on the other end lets you take full advantage of faster charging speeds. Apple may be phasing out Lightning next month, but now those who don’t plan on upgrading any time soon can save on an official charger.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Apple USB-C to Lightning Cable features:

Connect your iPhone, iPad, or iPod with Lightning connector to your USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) enabled Mac for syncing and charging, or to your USB-C enabled iPad for charging. You can also use this cable with your Apple 18W, 20W, 29W, 30W, 61W, 87W or 96W USB‑C Power Adapter to charge your iOS device and even take advantage of the fast-charging feature on select iPhone and iPad models.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!