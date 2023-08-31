iRobot’s Roomba 692 robotic vacuum personalizes cleaning to your routine for $193

Amazon is offering the iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum for $192.99 shipped. Down from $300, this 36% discount comes in at the fourth lowest price we’ve seen, and also within $18 of the all-time low back in December 2022. Able to learn your cleaning habits in order to offer up personalized schedules, this robotic vacuum is a perfect opportunity to clean your home through smarter work, not harder work. With dual multi-surface brushes and a three stage cleaning system, it lifts and grabs dirt from the deepest recesses of your carpets and the most stubborn crevices of your hard floors. A full range of sensors allow this robotic vacuum to navigate under and around furniture while also finding the most high-traffic areas of your home for more thorough cleaning. You can control all its features through the iRobot HOME app, or connect it to Alexa or Google Assistant for hands-free direction. Its battery ensures up to 90 minutes of cleaning before automatically returning to its dock to recharge.

For those who may be dealing with more variety of dirt, mud, dust, and general grime, Amazon is also offering a deal on the Yeedi Mop Station Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop for $499.99, after clipping the on-page $300 off coupon. With a unique oscillating mopping system, 3000Pa of strong suction, and 180 minutes of runtime on a single charge, this robotic vacuum and mop can effortlessly tackle the most stubborn of stains and dirt. It is able to distinguish between your hard floors and carpets, avoiding any carpeted areas while mopping and increasing suction power in vacuum mode. It even empties itself into the included 750mL dustbin so you don’t have to.

And while we’re discussing the varieties of robotic home care devices, you should check out the unique Husqvarna 430XH Robotic Lawn Mower, which utilizes smart technology to give you the cut lawn you deserve without the hassle of breaking out the larger push or riding mower. Covers your lawn cutting needs up to 0.8 acres.

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum Features:

The Roomba® 600 series robot vacuum is a great way to begin cleaning your home smarter. It learns your cleaning habits and then offers up custom cleaning schedules—taking on daily dirt, dust, and debris from carpets and hard floors. It even has an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners and along edges. Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility let you start a cleaning session with just your voice, or simply use the iRobot Home App. When your area’s pollen count is high or during pet shedding season, the Roomba® 600 series robot vacuum can even suggest extra cleanings —to help keep your floors clean every day of the year.

