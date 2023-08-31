Leviton level 2 EV charger sees second discount fall to new all-time low of $595 (Save $255)

Amazon is offering the Leviton Level 2 Electric Vehicle Charger for $594.95 shipped. Down from $850, this 30% discount is not only the new all-time low, but is also the second discount we’ve seen. Equipped with an industry standard SAE J1772 cable, this charger is compatible with any EV – Audi, BMW, Ford, Honda, Subaru, and even Tesla with a Tesla-supplied adapter. It features a water-resistant enclosure to protect it from the elements, with a cable designed to prevent freezing and cracking, and averages 25 miles per hour of charging. Easy to install in either indoor or outdoor environments, it is a hardwired device and requires a 60A breaker.

Amazon also has the BOSCH EV300 Level 2 EV Charging Station on sale for $581, after clipping the on-page $270 off coupon. Designed for easy installation and low maintenance, this home charging station comes compact yet powerful, with a 32A capacity that charges your vehicle in under 10 hours, four times faster than a standard EV cord. You can install it indoors or outdoors without worry thanks to its weather-resistant build. It features LED indicators providing a real-time charging status, and its SAE J1772 charging connector is compatible with all makes and models of EVs sold in North America.

And if you’re always preparing for worst case scenarios, have you considered a portable EV charger to store in your vehicle for emergency use? Check out the Vevor Level 1 and 2 Portable EV Charger, which comes compatible with both NEMA 6-20R and NEMA 5-15P plugs, and is suitable for electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles that adhere to the J1772 standard.

Leviton Level 2 Electric Vehicle Charger Features:

Leviton EV480 Level 2 Electric Vehicle Charging Station, 48 Amp, 208/240 VAC, 11.6 kW Output, 18′ Charging Cable, Hardwired, White. There are many Federal and State incentives being offered to promote the widespread adoption of electric and other alternative fuel vehicles, including tax breaks, reduced utility rates and more. Depending on your location, you can get up to 100% off your electric vehicle charging station! Learn which rebates and incentives you apply for at www.leviton.com/evrebates.

